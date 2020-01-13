“Conjunction Junction, what’s your function? Hooking up words and phrases and clauses.”

Based on the 1970’s Saturday morning cartoon that resurfaced in the 1990s to become a pop-culture staple, Schoolhouse Rock Live will hit the Dallas Children’s Theater stage Jan. 25 through Feb. 23 for a show that will entertain both parents and children.

These iconic episodes take to the Dallas Children’s Theater (DCT) stage in the form of a zany rock musical bursting with songs for all ages.

From “Conjunction Junction” to “Unpack Your Adjectives,” the show contains all the best gems of the TV series in a retro, over-the-top theatrical package. Directed by DCT’s Nancy Schaeffer, it is a show ready to tie together generations.

“Many parents and adults will remember these fun songs from their childhood. They are so energetic!” Schaeffer said. “Lots of people will remember that this was how they learned and remembered many classroom lessons!”

There’s no time like the present to start teaching the rest of the family such megahits as “Just A Bill,” “Three Is A Magic Number,” and others so everyone can be a part of the show.

“There is so much singing and dancing – with lots of different musical styles included, and some amazing projections and lighting effects,” Schaeffer said. “I have a great cast. In fact, some DCT favorites return to the stage, but we also have some new faces to add to the mix. We have such a talented and committed artistic community.

“The entire creative team and the cast are putting their heart and soul into making this a super groovy experience for the entire family!”

But the fun isn’t just limited to showtime — the DCT lobby will be in throwback mode thanks to Free Play Arcade, with a host of old-school arcade games for pre-show fun. Visitors are also encouraged to come dressed in their favorite 70s, 80s, or 90s attire. There will also be prizes given away before every show.

Single tickets range from $17-$3, and there are group rates available for parties of 10 or more. Phone reservations required for Sensory-Friendly performances. For more information, or to order general tickets, go to dct.org.