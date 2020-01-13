Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 6-12

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PORCH PIRATING A BICYCLE?

A woman reported at 10:02 p.m. Jan. 8 that a crook took a $600 Trek 3500 bicycle from her porch in the 4300 block of Normandy Avenue.

HIGHLAND PARK

10 Friday

A man reported at 6:28 p.m. that he was driving eastbound in the 4300 block of Mockingbird Lane and stopped at a red light when the truck behind him rear-ended his car and he pulled over, but the other driver continued eastbound.

11 Saturday

Arrested at 2:24 a.m.: a 23-year-old in the 4400 block of Beverly Avenue for warrants.

12 Sunday

A woman reported at 10:35 a.m. that an irresponsible motorist hit her parked Chevrolet Malibu in the 3100 block of Cornell Avenue without leaving information.

A man reported at 1:19 p.m. that a burglar took 50 recessed can lights from a construction area in the 3400 block of Beverly Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK

6 Monday

A man reported at 4:43 a.m. that a shop in the 6900 block of Hillcrest Avenue was burglarized, but nothing was taken. The name of the business wasn’t given.

Arrested at 12:02 p.m.: a driver in the 7000 block of Snider Plaza accused of possession of marijuana and a warrant. The driver’s age and sex weren’t given.

A man in the 4200 block of Amherst Street reported at 6:31 p.m. that he was charged $61 for a food delivery that he didn’t order.

7 Tuesday

Don’t forget to close your garage: A man reported at 5:17 p.m. that a detached garage was left open in the 4500 block of San Carlos Drive and a thief took a bicycle.

9 Thursday

A man reported at 7:10 a.m. that an irresponsible motorist hit his GMC Yukon in the 4100 block of Normandy Avenue overnight.

A woman in the 3100 block of Purdue Street reported at 1:21 p.m. that a crook used her personal information to open credit and buy unknown items.

A woman in the 3500 block of Caruth Boulevard reported at 4:47 p.m. that a crook fraudulently used her credit/debit card information.

A man reported at 9:08 p.m. that a porch pirate pinched a $155.51 package from a home in the 3300 block of Amherst Street.

10 Friday

A man reported at 8:26 a.m. that a vandal keyed a Lexus LX 570 and a GMC Yukon parked in the 4500 block of San Carlos Drive.

A man reported at 1:53 p.m. that a burglar took a rifle and XBOX from a home in the 3600 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

A 90-year-old man in the 3600 block of Hanover Street reported at 3:01 p.m. that after he found a virus on the computer, a crook got access to his computer and banking information.

11 Saturday

Arrested at 12:58 a.m.: a driver in the 3600 block of Colgate Avenue accused of possession of marijuana. The driver’s age and sex weren’t given.

A man reported at 12:50 p.m. that a thief took a specialized S-works Roubaix bicycle from an open garage in the 3700 block of Colgate Avenue.

12 Sunday

A man reported at 12:08 p.m. that a crook tried to steal socks from the CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane and caused $200 in damage to a nail polish display after he was confronted by staff members about it.

A man in the 6700 block of Hillcrest Avenue reported at 1:17 p.m. that he made a purchase on Craigslist, but didn’t receive the Sonos Sound Bar that was advertised.

A man reported at 2:35 p.m. that a thief took an Infiniti QX8 from the 6600 block of Snider Plaza.