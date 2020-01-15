Pegasus Water Polo Makes National Splash

Pegasus Water Polo Academy, which includes several students from the Park Cities and Preston Hollow, sent 16 athletes to the recent Southwest Zone Region Championships in Salt Lake City.

The tournament, hosted by the USA Water Polo Olympic Development Program, was meant to showcase some of the top young water polo players from around the country.

Pegasus participants included Roman Duong, Jacob Duong, Luka Zivaljevic, Ivan Zivaljevic, Jack Berube, Jackson Benners, Can Caglar, Cruz Knecht, Daniel Gremillion, Jailynn Robinson, Kylie Williams, Winnie Liu, Sofia Patel, Beatriz Wu, Kaylani Zhang, and Meg Peters.