Blue Wave Sends Swimmers to Regionals

Highland Park will send 26 athletes to the Class 5A Region II swimming and diving meet after a runner-up finish behind Lovejoy in the District 12-5A team standings.

The top six in each event at the district meet, which concluded Saturday in Allen, advance to the regional meet beginning Jan. 31 in Frisco.

The Blue Wave won all three girls relays in addition to individual victories by Lindsey Hosch (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke), Maddy Helton (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke), and Katherine Huang (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle). Sophia Hemschot and Alicia Bi also won multiple medals.

On the boys side, HP’s district champions included Bo Clarke (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Max Van Cauwelaert (100 backstroke), Alex Handley (100 butterfly), and Dash Wolford (diving). Marcus Lanio also reached the podium twice, and the Blue Wave claimed the boys 200 medley relay.

Other regional qualifiers for HP are Erin Harper, Hannah Hemschot, Sophia Pan, Taylor Copeland, Morgan Rehme, Sarah Ho, Sophie Terraciano, Charlotte Zelly, Can Caglar, Mitchell Price, Campbell Whann, Jack Friedman, Liam Conner, Preston Pepperl, Kevin Ding, and Raahil Dhingra.