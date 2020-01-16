Dead Pool: Blue Wave Girls Win Finale

The Highland Park girls closed a significant chapter in program history in winning fashion on Tuesday.

The Blue Wave topped Hockaday in the final dual meet at the current HP natatorium, which is scheduled for demolition later this year to make room for additional classroom space as part of a massive renovation project at the school.

HP’s new swimming facility is scheduled to open this spring, as one component of the all-purpose building across the street from Highlander Stadium. The Blue Wave will start competing there next season.

But first, the HP girls narrowly defeated Hockaday in their final tuneup for the District 12-5A meet this weekend in Allen. The HP boys fell to St. Mark’s.

Lindsey Hosch took two individual events for HP in the girls 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Other winners included Sophia Hemschot (girls 200 individual medley), Maddy Helton (girls 100 backstroke), Max Van Cauwelaert (boys 100 backstroke), Bo Clarke (boys 100 breaststroke), and divers Dash Wolford and Erin Harper.

Individual event winners for St. Mark’s were Leo Ohannessian (200 IM and 500 free), Lee Schlosser (200 free), Odran Fitzgerald (50 free), Ryan Park (100 butterfly), and Jerry Fox (100 free).

Hockaday gold medalists included freshmen Brooke Adams (50 free and 100 free) and Mary Grace Martin (200 free), along with Abby Tchoukaleff (500 free).

Next up, St. Mark’s and Hockaday will compete against Greenhill on Thursday at St. Mark’s.