Tuesday, January 21, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Members of the Hillcrest cheerleading squad complete at the Fort Worth Convention Center on Friday morning during the Texas UIL Spirit and Cheer Competition. Schools from all across the state showcased their fight songs, school colors and mascots. Photos by Chris McGathey
Preston Hollow Sports 

Hillcrest Squad Cheers at UIL Competition

Bethany Erickson 0 Comments , , , ,

After coming up third in a Dallas ISD cheer challenge event last month, the Hillcrest High cheerleaders headed to the Fort Worth Convention Center to vie for statewide honors at the UIL cheerleading competition.

At Dallas’ cheer challenge in December, W.T. White High School and Hillcrest High School cheerleaders came in first and third in their divisions, respectively. The district held the event to help squads prepare for the UIL competition, which was held Jan. 16 through 18.

Members of the Hillcrest and W.T. White cheerleading squads competed Friday morning during the Texas UIL Spirit and Cheer Competition, with schools from all across the state showcased their fight songs, school colors, and mascots.

The W.T.White squad placed 10th in the co-ed competition.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, deputy editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at bethany.erickson@peoplenewspapers.com.

You May Also Like

Hillcrest Parades Across The News

Claire St. Amant 0

Dallas ISD Names New Deputy Superintendent

Staff Report 0

Snow Day, Pt. 2: DISD Closed Tuesday

Sarah Bennett 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *