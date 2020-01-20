Hillcrest Squad Cheers at UIL Competition

After coming up third in a Dallas ISD cheer challenge event last month, the Hillcrest High cheerleaders headed to the Fort Worth Convention Center to vie for statewide honors at the UIL cheerleading competition.

At Dallas’ cheer challenge in December, W.T. White High School and Hillcrest High School cheerleaders came in first and third in their divisions, respectively. The district held the event to help squads prepare for the UIL competition, which was held Jan. 16 through 18.

Members of the Hillcrest and W.T. White cheerleading squads competed Friday morning during the Texas UIL Spirit and Cheer Competition, with schools from all across the state showcased their fight songs, school colors, and mascots.

The W.T.White squad placed 10th in the co-ed competition.