W.T. White To Host Annual Street Fair

Are you particularly crafty? Do you own a small business? Or, perhaps, do you want to support a local high school? W.T. White’s 10th annual community street fair is set for April 4, but if you want to have a booth, you’ll need to move a smidge faster than that.

The annual event brings together families and businesses in the White feeder pattern for games, fun, food, and shopping. While attendance is free, there is a small fee to register a booth.

Booth Vendors will have three hours before the event start time to setup, and registration ends on Tuesday, March 31, at midnight. Organizers said that they will make every effort to limit the number of similar type booths. The school’s parent, teacher, and student association is also seeking donations for its raffle to be held at the street fair. Proceeds from the raffle go to the W.T. White PTSA Scholarship Fund. For information on booth rental or donations, email StreetFair@WTWCommunity.org. For more information, click here.