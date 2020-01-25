Saturday, January 25, 2020

After a draw against Rider, Highland Park has lost just once in nine games heading into district play. (Photo: Chris McGathey)
Scots Tie Rider in Nondistrict Finale

Highland Park wrapped up the successful nondistrict portion of its schedule with a 1-1 tie against Wichita Falls Rider on Friday at Highlander Stadium.

As they seek a return to the playoffs this season, the Scots (6-1-2) will carry some solid momentum into the District 11-5A opener on Tuesday at Carrollton Newman Smith.

In their previous game, the Scots blanked The Colony 4-0 behind two goals from Will Berry. Also scoring for HP were Oliver Berry and Jorge Rodriguez. The team’s only defeat so far this season came in a narrow 2-1 decision at Irving.

