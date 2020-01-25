Lumen To Become the Graduate Dallas Hotel

Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners acquired the Lumen Hotel in 2019, and it’s expected to debut as Graduate Dallas this summer.

The four-story building, originally built in 1963, is at 6101 Hillcrest Avenue. The hotel, which features a mid-century design, will undergo a renovation that will touch all guestrooms, common areas, meeting and event spaces, as well as the lobby. The hotel will continue to operate independently as the Lumen while undergoing renovations.

Graduate Hotels is a collection of 14 hotels in the U.S. in university-anchored cities.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of the Lumen hotel,” senior vice president of acquisitions for AJ Capital Partners Tim Ryan said. “This storied property is uniquely positioned to serve the SMU campus community, Park Cities, and greater Dallas for generations to come.”

The new hotel will offer 95 guestrooms, a communal lobby, the Poindexter Coffee shop, a new restaurant and bar, rooftop lounge, and upgraded pool courtyard.