False Alarm Leads to Lockdown Measures At HPHS

University Park Assistant Police Chief Jim Savage said there was a ‘false trip’ of lockdown measures at Highland Park High School Wednesday morning.

Highland Park ISD reported a ‘false message about a lockdown was accidentally sent’ and classes were in session at the campus at 4220 Emerson Avenue before 10 a.m.

HPISD spokeswoman Emily Conklin said the high school has a safety feature that allows a button to trigger a lockdown and it was accidentally activated, causing the school to take lockdown precautions.

“Students were in lockdown for a short time of approximately 25 minutes,” Conklin said. “Once the cause was identified, students were immediately notified it was a false alarm. There was never a threat, and at all times, our students and staff were safe. The good news is we know this safety feature works effectively and, of course, an opportunity to practice safety precautions…is always appreciated.”

She said the district’s administrative team and police reviewed procedures to ensure such false alarms don’t happen again.

Savage said his department sent two or three cars to the school to help clear the building as part of the lockdown measures.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.