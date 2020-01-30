Patrick J. Kennedy to Speak at Beacon of Hope Luncheon

Former U.S. representative from Rhode Island, Patrick J. Kennedy, has been announced as the keynote speaker for the 11th annual Beacon of Hope Community Luncheon hosted by the Grant Halliburton Foundation.



Kennedy has been a staunch mental health advocate throughout his career, bringing awareness to mental illnesses, addiction, and brain diseases. As a politician, he worked to increase mental health benefits through the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008. After 16 years in Congress, he founded two mental health organizations including the Kennedy Forum and One Mind for Research. Kennedy also co-authored the New York Times bestseller, A Common Struggle, where he writes about the American mental health system.

“I see a future where everyone who needs mental health care gets it. We must end the separate and unequal treatment of mental health and addiction, and ensure each of us is able to achieve a full, meaningful life.” said Kennedy.

Through the Beacon of Hope Community Luncheon, the Grant Halliburton Foundation aims to provide youth with resources for suicide prevention and mental health improvement. The foundation’s luncheon is co-chaired by Preston Hollow residents Dixey Arterburn and Ginger Sager, with Kylie Hughitt and Jessica Slay serving as vice-chairs, and Kate and Art Anderson as honorary chairs.

Hosted at the Omni Dallas Hotel on Tuesday, March 10, the luncheon will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature entertainment by the alt-pop band RAINNE. Purchase tickets here.