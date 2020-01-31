Restaurants Celebrating the Big Game with Specials

When you’re in the restaurant business there’s a certain brand name you can’t use to promote your specials for the biggest annual football game in the universe.

For me, that game took place on Jan. 13 when LSU won the College Football National Championship. But for most others, that “big game” takes place this Sunday when Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers.

If you’re having friends over to your Mahomes, I mean, home, to watch the “big game,” these Dallas restaurants have some pretty chief ideas for you to score points with your guests.

Well, it’s not Kansas City-style BBQ, but two of the best here are offering “big game” specials. Terry Black’s Barbecue offers two sizes of family packs. One, feeds 5-6 people or a small cornerback, and includes three pounds of meat and five pints of sides and costs $95. The other feeds 10-12 people, or a large defensive tackle, and includes six pounds of meat and five quarts of sides and costs $190. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance. Stop by Terry Black’s Barbecue in Deep Ellum, visit their website at www.terryblacksbbq.com, or call 469-399-0081 to place your order.

Lockhart Smokehouse offers easy online ordering for its super catering deals and includes options for brisket queso (YES!), chicken wings, pulled pork sliders, ribs, turkey, prime rib and more. You must order by Feb. 1 for pick up on game day.

If you’re on the Hunt for snacks befitting a billionaire, Al Biernet’s has curated fancy take-out platters that will make you the real MVP when you show up with it:

It includes wagyu and pepper jack sliders, Maine lobster roll sliders, deviled eggs, wild boar and potato skin nachos, lolli-pop spicy chicken wings, cheese and fruit and accompaniments. Each platter serves 10-12 people and costs $250. Platters are made “as is,” no calling an audible on what you want in yours. Ordering and paying in advance is wise. Platters can be picked up at Al Biernat’s Oak Lawn and Al Biernat’s North between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Not to be confused with the Streets of San Francisco, Street’s Fine Chicken is always a good to-go go-to. Fried, grilled, roasted or smoked birds are crowd favorites alongside “southern sides.” You can review all offerings and order online.

The “big game” doesn’t have to mean big calories.

Sushi makes a great splash in any party spread. Blue Sushi has put together maki platters that feature the restaurant’s most popular rolls. The Classic platter includes some of Blue’s most traditional rolls, while the Vegetarian tray offers a combination of vegan and vegetarian options and the Specialty platter has an array of unique rolls. Catering orders are available in small trays (7 rolls) and large trays (10 rolls). Trays vary in pricing but range from $65 – $85 for a small tray and $85 – $105 for the large. All orders must be placed a least 24 hours in advance and come with all the sushi fixings.

Namo in the West Village also offers cut roll platters, cleverly named “The Touchdown,” “The Kickoff, and “First Down,” and sashimi offerings. Orders can be placed via info@namosushi.com or by calling the restaurant (214-484-5141) by Feb. 1.

If you’d rather go out to watch the “big game,” Perle on Maple at the Stoneleigh is hosting “Burgers, Bloody’s and Brews.” The legendary Stoneleigh Burger special features Nueske’s bacon, caramelized onions, and pepper jack cheese, a side of French fries, and choice of Bloody Mary or draft beer for $12. That’s cheaper than a buying square in your office S*per B@wl Football Square game. Perle on Maple will have a Bloody Mary Bar in addition to the full menu. The specials are offered this Sunday only from 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Even though the Cowboys are once again not playing in the big game, the Chiefs are, and the owners have a deep connection to Dallas. So too, does the young quarterback phenom, Patrick Mahomes, who played for Texas Tech and is from a small town near Tyler. Nothing against the 49ers, but it’s nice to see the Chiefs back in the SUPER BOWL after a 30-year draught. Go Chiefs!