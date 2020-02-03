Teachers Get Cotton Bowl Tickets, Gift Cards

Among the winners of the College Football Playoff and the Cotton Bowl were more than 600 educators from Thomas Jefferson High School, Edward H. Cary Middle School, and Walnut Hill Elementary School.

The Cotton Bowl Foundation and the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation surprised them with tickets and parking passes to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic game at AT&T Stadium and, more importantly, $500 gift cards to use for classroom projects and wish lists.

“The gifts are a thank you to the incredible educators who worked tirelessly at the three schools on behalf of students displaced for the remainder of the school year, due to the devastating tornadoes on Oct. 20,” according to a press release.

Fin Ewing of the Cotton Bowl Athletic Association Board of Directors, College Football Playoff Foundation executive director Britton Banowsky, and WFAA-TV news anchor and reporter Cynthia Izaguirre, a Thomas Jefferson graduate, made the rounds bringing teachers the news.