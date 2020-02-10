Comings and Goings

COMING

Planet Granite

The Hill at North Central Expressway and Walnut Hill Lane

The gym for climbers will open in the second half of 2020 with a 37,000 square-foot rock climbing gym, a yoga studio, climbing classes, and an outdoor fitness area operated by El Cap.The new building, powered by roof-top solar arrays, will offer a property-wide restaurant composting station and recycling program and 12 Tesla charging stations. Other Hill tenants set to open this year include the Hello Dumpling restaurant, Hiatus Spa + Retreat, and a Keller Williams real estate office.

Lucky’s Hot Chicken

4505 Gaston Ave.

A new eatery is coming to the 5,000 square-foot, historic former home of Brinks early this year. The menu will feature chicken tenders, wings, and more, with classic sides like mac n’ cheese, coleslaw, baked beans, collard greens, and more.

NOW OPEN

B.B. Hawk

3419 Milton Avenue

The luxury leather and fur apparel store recently opened in Snider Plaza and offers both new and refurbished fur and leather garments. Owner Bennie Lin said producers in Germany, China, and Italy make his garments. He also provides repair, cleaning, and restyling services. Visit. bbhawk.com.

Class Studios

Preston Center Plaza

The hybrid fitness studio opened its second area location in the plaza last year. The new studio features three concepts under one roof—Sprint, Sculpt, and Lab.

Drake’s Hollywood

5007 W. Lovers Lane

The restaurant serves pizzas, steak, and martinis plus weekly live jazz and a weekend DJ in a 4,000-square-foot space inspired by old Hollywood. Vandelay Hospitality CEO Hunter Pond worked with his executive chief on the menu.

Foxtrot

6565 Hillcrest Avenue

The modern corner store’s second area location features a selection of local goods, including options from Joy Macarons, Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie, Emporium Pies, Flower Gals Co., Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters, and The Mozzarella Company. There’s also a full-service coffee bar, local beer on tap, wine by the glass, and gifts. Those who live nearby can also order delivery using the mobile app.

Iris Senior Living

3611 Dickason Avenue

This provider recently launched its newest memory care community and is welcoming new residents as renovations continue.

Ventana Assisted Living and Memory Care

8301 N. Central Expressway

Ventana by Buckner, which opened its high-rise independent living units in the fall, recently opened its eight assisted living residences, 48 nursing apartments, 26 memory care residences, and 24 rehab suites.

RENOVATED

Brunello Cucinelli

Highland Park Village

The Italian luxury fashion brand recently doubled its size to 3,484 square feet and updated to the most current design. A re-opening celebration is in the works for March.