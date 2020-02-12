Scots to Play for Share of 11-5A Title

Highland Park secured a top-two playoff seed on Tuesday with a hard-fought 52-45 road victory over Woodrow Wilson. Jack Pease scored 14 points to pace the Scots, who trailed after three quarters but rallied late.

On Friday, the Scots (23-8, 11-1) can potentially earn a share of the district title with an upset of unbeaten Carrollton Newman Smith. The state-ranked Trojans won the previous meeting by eight points on HP’s home floor on Jan. 21.

HP’s prior game featured considerably less drama, as the Scots used a 34-point outburst in the first quarter to cruise to an 80-37 win over Thomas Jefferson on Feb. 7. Prince Dorbah and Cannon Thornhill led the way with 11 points apiece, although HP had 15 players score overall.

After the Newman Smith clash, the Scots will wrap up the regular season on Feb. 18 at home against Conrad. Postseason play begins the following week.