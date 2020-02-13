Cristo Rey to Honor Gunnar Rawlings

Gunnar Rawlings, who helped establish Cristo Rey Dallas in 2015, will receive the Ignite Award at the Cristo Rey Dallas CEO Breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 20 at The Belo Mansion.

“From the very beginning, he has been an incredible advocate, supporter and inspiration for Cristo Rey Dallas.” -Kelby Woodard, Cristo Rey Dallas President

Rawlings will be awarded in recognition of his commitment to providing opportunity and inspiration to Cristo Rey Dallas students. Since founding the college preparatory high school, Cristo Rey Dallas has served economically disadvantaged students across North Texas. Rawlings served as the first Executive Director of the Corporate Work Study Program, giving students the opportunity to gain corporate work experience.

Rawlings ensured the school’s success by leading foundational studies, recruiting corporate work-study partners, and fundraising. Currently working as Government Affairs & Business Development Manager at Suffolk Construction, Rawlings continues to be a school advocate.

The 7:30 breakfast, chaired by Deborah Gibbins and Scott Moore, will also honor a Cristo Rey Dallas student who exemplifies perseverance in the workplace, classroom, and beyond with the Grit Award.

Click here for sponsorship and ticket information.