4word Gala Featuring Laura Bush Announces Chairs

Toyota’s Senior Director of Multicultural Business Alliance, Strategy, and Dealer Relations, Alva Adams, has been announced honorary chair of the 4word Gala on Saturday, Feb.22 at the Dallas Renaissance Hotel.

Charity Wallace, founder and president of Wallace Global Impact and former Senior Adviser to Laura Bush and the Bush Institute will chair the event.

“4word is an organization that aligns with Toyota’s goals of helping women to grow and thrive in the business place,” said Adams. “Having spiritual awareness and support in the workplace is the key ingredient to properly handle obstacles that one may encounter.”

Keynoted by former First Lady Laura Bush, gala proceeds will benefit the 4word charity, described as “a faith-based community who empowers and inspires women in the workplace through personal connection and mentoring.”

The evening begins with a 5:30 p.m. VIP reception and auction preview, followed by a 6 p.m. reception and silent auction, then a 7 p.m. dinner, live auction, and program.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.