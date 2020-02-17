Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Linda Tran and Highland Park showcased their new facility in impressive fashion. (Photo: Chris McGathey)
HP Girls Earn Season Best at Home Meet

Led by sophomore Linda Tran, the Highland Park girls used a season-best team score to finish fifth at the HP Invitational meet on Thursday.

In the first competition at its spacious new facility, HP was just 0.5 points out of third place. Tran won floor exercise with a 9.7 score, and was sixth in the all-around competition.

The Lady Scots will close out the regular season on Feb. 27 with an optional meet at Rockwall-Heath. The two-day district meet is scheduled to begin March 31 in Garland

