Wednesday, February 19, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Jack Pease and Highland Park will face Spruce in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs next week. (File photo: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

Scots Top Conrad, Prepare for Playoffs

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments , , , ,

Having already secured its postseason seed, Highland Park used Tuesday’s regular-season finale to gain momentum heading into the playoffs.

The Scots used a balanced attack to pull away for a 65-37 win over Conrad, holding the Chargers without a field goal in the fourth quarter.

HP will face Spruce in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs next week at a time and site to be determined. The Scots (24-9) are the runner-up in District 11-5A, while the Timberwolves (12-15) finished third in 12-5A.

The victory over Conrad enabled HP to bounce back from an 86-65 loss to unbeaten Carrollton Newman Smith on Feb. 14. The Trojans won the district title as the only team to beat the Scots during 11-5A play.

Lake Needleman paced HP with 15 points in the finale, followed by Jack Pease with 14 points and Prince Dorbah with 13.

You May Also Like

Update on Today’s Highland Park Games

Chuck Cox 1

California Road Trip Will Test Scots

Staff Report 0

Basketball Playoffs On Tap For Tonight

Chuck Cox 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *