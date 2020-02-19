Scots Top Conrad, Prepare for Playoffs

Having already secured its postseason seed, Highland Park used Tuesday’s regular-season finale to gain momentum heading into the playoffs.

The Scots used a balanced attack to pull away for a 65-37 win over Conrad, holding the Chargers without a field goal in the fourth quarter.

HP will face Spruce in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs next week at a time and site to be determined. The Scots (24-9) are the runner-up in District 11-5A, while the Timberwolves (12-15) finished third in 12-5A.

The victory over Conrad enabled HP to bounce back from an 86-65 loss to unbeaten Carrollton Newman Smith on Feb. 14. The Trojans won the district title as the only team to beat the Scots during 11-5A play.

Lake Needleman paced HP with 15 points in the finale, followed by Jack Pease with 14 points and Prince Dorbah with 13.