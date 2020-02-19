Kendra Scott Hosts Event For 2020 Cattle Baron’s Ball Kick Off

Kendra Scott recently hosted an event at their store in the Plaza at Preston Center for the Cattle Baron’s Ball kick off party.

Cattle Baron’s Ball is a major fundraiser for the American Cancer Society that’s raised more than $85 million for cancer research since 1974. The 2020 ball is set for Oct. 17 at The Star in Frisco.

Event chairmen Diana Hamilton and Heather Randall attended the Feb. 6 event at the popular jewelry and accessories retailer.

“The Cattle Baron’s Organization can’t thank Kendra Scott enough for opening up their store to our membership and friends and sharing in our passion to raise the most money towards cancer research. The store provided a great opportunity to bring people together to not only shop the great jewelry and items that they showcase, but allow us as an organization to keep the great momentum and excitement going within our community for our upcoming ball…We truly appreciate all they have done to help us with our journey to raise the most money for the American Cancer Society,” Hamilton said.

Ashley Zorn, marketing and philanthropic manager for Kendra Scott, said 20% of their proceeds from the recent event were donated back to the Cattle Baron’s Ball to benefit the American Cancer Society.