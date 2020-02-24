Dallas Blooms with BBQ, Arboretum Spring Break Events

Annual Dallas Arboretum favorite, Dallas Blooms, kicks off Feb. 29 and March 1 with the Blooms, Boots & BBQ Fest, featuring BBQ vendors, dance performances, line dancing lessons, music, and a “These Boots Are Made for Walking” contest.

Two crowd-pleasing country bands, The Powell Brothers on Saturday, and For Love and Country on Sunday, perform from 2-4 p.m. The Lake Highlands Wranglers perform at 11 a.m. and the SMU Mustang Mavericks perform directly after on Saturday, and again on Sunday at 11 a.m. All performances and live music take place at the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn. Guests can learn how to line dance after both performances. Meat Church will demonstrate how to prepare some Texas-inspired dishes at 1 p.m. in A Tasteful Place.

Guests can stop by the table in the entry plaza on both days and enter “These Boots Are Made for Walking” contest to prove they have the best boots. A picture of their boots is taken, and the winner is announced at the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn at 3 p.m. Winners receive a pack of four concert tickets to a Cool Thursdays Concert.

Tickets can be purchased here.

And if you’re looking for something to do during Spring Break, the Arboretum also has daily activities available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. March 14 through 20. All events are free with paid garden admission.

Each day, the Main Garden will play host to music and more from various countries and cultures.

Saturday, March 14 – Latin America. Top Ten Records DJ livens the crowd with Latin music in the Entry Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Havana NRG takes the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn from 2 to 4 p.m. to play all the Latin hits. Guests can join in on the conga line to conclude the festivities.

Sunday, March 15 – Caribbean. Chef Lisa Roark from El Centro College’s nationally recognized Hospitality and Culinary Institute teaches attendees how to make healthy recipes inspired by Caribbean ingredients at A Tasteful Place from 1 to 2 p.m. Head to the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn to listen to upbeat island music by Sweet Steel from 2 to 4 p.m. Bar & Garden also joins in at A Tasteful Place to demonstrate how to prepare island-inspired drinks from 3 to 4 p.m.

Monday, March 16 – Germany. Bring the whole family for Mommy and Me Monday in Pecan Grove, Paul Salvie performs authentic German music with his accordion from noon to 2 p.m. at Café on the Green.

Tuesday, March 17 – Ireland. Commemorate St. Patrick’s Day with friends and family by taking a trip to the Emerald Isle. Start the day with Tiny Tot Tuesday activities in Pecan Grove, then learn how to make a St. Patrick’s Day-inspired floral arrangement with Enflowerment at A Tasteful Place at 11 a.m. and live music at the concert stage and from noon to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 – France. Come out for a day in the garden highlighting France. The chefs at Vestal’s demonstrate how to make French macarons at 11 a.m. in A Tasteful Place. Be sure to check out the French mime performing on the Paseo de Flores, just like in the streets of France, from noon to 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 – Mexico. Enjoy live entertainment and listen to authentic Mexican music at noon. While in the garden, pick up the fun, musical scavenger hunt at the information booth in the Entry Plaza.

Friday, March 20 – Africa. Guests can journey to Africa as the final stop for spring break music week in the garden. Window to The Wild brings their majestic African birds to the garden for a spectacular flight show on the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn at 10:30 a.m.

For more information and a full list of activities and times, visit www.dallasarboretum.org/events-activities/spring-break-week/.