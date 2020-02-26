Have Dallas Library Card, Have Home Internet Access

The Dallas Public Library is making it possible for more Dallas homes to have internet access at home by having mobile hotspots available for check out at 10 branches starting March 2.

“The neighborhoods with the largest digital divide were identified for this pilot project,” said library director Jo Giudice. “This is very much an issue of equity, so much of daily life depends on internet access – applying for a job, completing school work, contacting customer service about a bill, etc. When you don’t have the ability to get online, it is yet another hurdle to overcome.”

The new program will provide 900 mobile hotspots at the identified library locations to give residents the opportunity to access online resources for up to 30 days at home. More than 42% of Dallas residents do not have a fixed internet connection in their home, according to the 2016 American Communities Survey.

Beginning February 20, hotspots can be placed on request just like a library book and it must be checked out at the designated location. Hotspots must be checked out in-person with no option to renew at one of the Dallas Public Library locations listed below.

Hotspots are available at the following branches:

Skyline Branch

Pleasant Grove

Branch Prairie Creek Branch

Dallas West Branch

Martin Luther King Branch

Highland Hills Branch

Arcadia Park Branch

Bachman Lake Branch

Paul Laurence Dunbar Lancaster-Kiest Branch

Polk Wisdom Branch

Dallas City Council approved the purchase of the hotspots during the budget adoption process in September. To find out more, click here.