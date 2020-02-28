Friday, February 28, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

FROM LEFT: During a study session last year, Highland Park Town Council members Jimmy Grisham, John McKnight, and Craig Penfold discuss options for Fairfax Park. (Photo: William Taylor)
News Park Cities 

Highland Park Town Council Plans to Meet Less Often

William Taylor 0 Comments , , , , ,

Can Highland Park leaders get as much done while meeting only about half as often?

The Town Council aims to try.

At the urging of Mayor Margo Goodwin, council members have scrapped a schedule that had them meeting in regular session the second and fourth Mondays of the month with study session meetings on the preceding Tuesdays.

That schedule produced about 44 meeting dates a year.

“I count your time as more valuable than that.” Mayor Margo Goodwin.

Instead, the council will meet the first and third Tuesdays of the month, first in regular session to take action on agenda items and then followed those same mornings by a study session to receive reports and discuss future business. Meetings will begin at 8 a.m.

Regular sessions tend to last mere minutes except when a hot topic draws a crowd and many residents wanting to offer public comments. Study sessions often last an hour or more.

What if the council needs to meet more than 20 times a year?

“You can always call another study session,” council member Eric Gambrell said.

In 2018, the council scheduled a Saturday session to tour Hackberry Creek in anticipation of considering a masterplan for the greenbelt area.

The former schedule included one 4 p.m. meeting a month. With that no longer the case, Boy Scouts could find it harder to attend meetings when seeking to satisfy merit badge requirements.

Scouts could still come during breaks from school, town secretary Gayle Kirby noted.

Goodwin identified another benefit of fewer meeting dates. She said it should make it “easier to recruit new council members.”

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at william.taylor@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Think You’re Good At Wakeboarding?

Silver Hogue 1

Memorial Planned For Bradfield Elementary

Sarah Bennett 0

House of the Month: 3525 Saint Johns Drive

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *