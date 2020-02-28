Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church Offered “Ashes to Go” at Preston Center

Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church took to the streets of Preston Center to offer “ashes to go” for Ash Wednesday this week.

Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church rector Chris Girata blessed the ashes during a noon service, then walked three blocks north from the church to Luther Lane, between Hopdaddy Burger Bar and Flying Fish offering passers-by the imposition of ashes.

“Ashes to Go is about sharing one of the most sacramentally potent moments of the year with our friends and neighbors here in Park Cities,” said Girata. “Ash Wednesday is about remembering our mortality, but it is also about reconnecting with God and growing closer to God in the season of Lent. Lent is a time of love unconditionally offered, not guilt imposed, and we hope to impress that love on the friends and strangers we will meet with Ashes to Go.”

He added that ashes to go provided an opportunity for community outreach for the church.

“We hope Ashes to Go will not be merely a stunt or a curiosity, but a moment of outreach and community-building here in Park Cities” Girata said.

He added that Saint Michael has a rich heritage of local outreach, from the creation of Jubilee Park and Recreation Center, to VNA Meals-on-Wheels, to local drives such as North Dallas Shared Ministries.