23 Medical City Nurses Named DFW Great 100 Nurses

Twenty-three nurses from Medical City hospitals have been named in the DFW Great 100 Nurses list, chosen out of 850 North Texas nurses who were nominated.

DFW Great 100 Nurses are selected for “being role models, leaders, community servants, compassionate caregivers and significant contributors to the nursing profession.”

“This prestigious recognition honors our nurses’ commitment to exceptional, compassionate care for every patient. And, it distinguishes their excellence not only at the bedside, but in the boardroom and within the educational community,” said Chief Nursing Executive Zach Mueller.

A celebration recognizing the nurses will take place on April 14 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

Honored Nurses:

Medical City Healthcare: Barbara Obot, Michelle Yeatts

Medical City Dallas: Tracine Adame, Chris Croteau, Kylie Seitz

Medical City Heart Hospital: Mark Sanders

Medical City Fort Worth: Jennelle Scroggins, Michelle Wildman

Medical City Las Colinas: Jenny Lynne Johnson

Medical City Lewisville: Deborah Cates, Megan Gallegos, Gina Harrison

Medical City McKinney: Allison Butler, Roland Helmuth, Kimberly Kennedy, Debra Miller, Michelle Moss

Medical City North Hills: Cathy Barnett

Medical City Plano: Brandy Brite, Beth Vaughn

Medical City Arlington: Peter Celone, Candace Garland, Melissa Herman