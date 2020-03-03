GALLERY: Dallas Presents Sounds of Spring

Named by Architectural Digest as one of the “15 Breathtaking Botanical Gardens to Visit This Season,” the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Dallas Blooms from Feb. 29 to April 12.

Themed “Sounds of Spring,” the spring festival showcases an explosion of color from 100 varieties of spring bulbs and more than 500,000 spring-blooming blossoms, thousands of azaleas and hundreds of Japanese cherry trees. Presented by IBERIABANK, Dallas Blooms features six majestic musical topiaries including a harp, guitar, saxophone, bass, violin and piano, some of which are eight feet in length—perfect for photos and social media posts.

Alan Walne, Dallas Arboretum board chairman, said, “Dallas Blooms marks that spring has arrived in the South! We invite the community to experience one of the country’s most colorful floral displays this spring where more than 250,000 people will visit this season.”

Each week showcases a different genre of music from Texas country to Classical Rock, including live bands each weekend. Dallas Arboretum’s A Tasteful Place, a garden that celebrates growing, harvesting and preparing fresh food, also features classes in theme with each music genre.