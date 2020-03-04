Collins, Cattanach Lead In Primaries for 32nd Congressional District, State House District 108

The big news of the Tuesday’s elections locally is it appears the race for the 32nd congressional district will be between Genevieve Collins and incumbent Democrat Colin Allred.

Collins leads retired Navy Seal Floyd McLendon and three other candidates with 53% of the vote in unofficial results.

Allred is a civil rights attorney, former professional football player, and Hillcrest High School alumnus. Collins is the head of corporate strategy at Istation and a Highland Park High School alumna.

Collins told People Newspapers before the polls closed Tuesday that she was “hoping for a big night.”

The race for the GOP nomination for the 32nd congressional district featured a dustup between Collins and McLendon regarding campaign mailers.

The Cook Political Report lists the race as likely to lean Democratic.

In the race for the Democratic nomination to challenge incumbent Morgan Meyer for the state house district 108 seat, it looks like journalism educator Joanna Cattanach will get her chance again after leading two other candidates with 58% of the vote.

In 2018, about 200 votes separated Cattanach from Meyer.

One of Cattanach’s opponent in the Democratic primary, Shawn Terry, congratulated her in a post on his campaign’s Facebook page.

” We have a wonderful opportunity to flip the Texas House in 2020 and I hope everyone will pull together to ensure we do that,” he said. “Congratulations to Joanna Cattanach for Texas State Representative HD108 on a hard-fought victory and I know we will all work to make sure she represents us in Austin in 2021.”

Cattanach is a journalism and writing instructor at Dallas County Community College. Meyer is a partner at Wick Phillips law firm.

This story will be updated as we get additional details and commentary.