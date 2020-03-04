House of the Month: 4424 Manning Lane

Ideally located in one of Dallas’s premier areas, this gracious estate built for entertaining and beautiful living was crafted with artisan details.

Features include a downstairs master suite, arched doors, pecan floors, custom ironwork, a mahogany-lined study, and a spacious dining room that seats up to 12 guests. A welcoming living room features arched French doors and an antique fireplace. Built-in silver closets house precious items, while wine storage and two marbled wet bars bring a celebratory mood. The heart of the home is a chef’s dream highlighted by a custom French worktable, two dishwashers and three ovens, including a Lacanche model imported from France. The eat-in kitchen opens to a dining area and large den where you can find a second fireplace.