GALLERY: Clayton Dabney Love Luncheon

Clayton Dabney for Kids with Cancer hosted its fifth Annual Love Luncheon benefiting its “Medicine of the Heart” initiative at Dallas Country Club on Feb. 10.

The “Medicine of the Heart” outreach program supports the agency’s mission to provide financial assistance to families in need who have a child in the last stages of terminal cancer. Assistance is arranged to allow families to spend time together, creating everlasting memories during their child’s final days. “Medicine of the Heart” has helped over 4,400 families and distributed more than $8 million in last wishes, gifts and financial assistance to terminally ill children and their families across the United States.

More than 400 guests gathered at Dallas Country Club to enjoy a market-style shopping experience featuring local vendors. MiniLuxe was also on hand and provided quick-dry polish changes for guests. Guests enjoyed Valentine’s inspired cocktails while shopping and had a final opportunity to enter the raffle featuring amazing travel packages including a staycation at The Joule, a three-night stay at The Four Seasons Punta Mita in Mexico, a two-night stay at Sea Island, and a two-night stay at The Four Seasons Vail.

NBC-5 Anchor Meredith Land moderated the keynote presentation which featured Barbara Pierce Bush, CEO and Co-founder of Global Health Corps (GHC), an organization that mobilizes a global community of young leaders to build the movement for health equity. Bush, a native of Dallas, was selected as the speaker for the luncheon due to her widely recognized philanthropic efforts throughout the past decade.