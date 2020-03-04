Leadership ISD to Host Dallas ISD District 2 Candidate Forum

Voters can get a chance to hear from all three Dallas ISD District 2 school board trustee candidates at a forum hosted by the Civic Voices Fellows of Leadership ISD on March 24.

Incumbent Dustin Marshall and challengers Nancy Rodriguez and Alex Enriquez will be on hand to debate policy issues and answer questions, and there will be a dedicated question and answer period as well.

Voters will head to the polls May 2, with early voting starting on April 20.

The event, which will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Communities Foundation of Texas, located at 5500 Caruth Haven Lane, is open to the public, but RSVPs are encouraged.

To submit a question in advance, click here.