HP scored a season-high 17 runs during Tuesday's win over Newman Smith. (Photo: Rob Graham)
Hot Bats Lift Lady Scots in 11-5A Opener

After a roller-coaster ride through nondistrict play, Highland Park started the District 11-5A slate in style on Tuesday.

Behind a season-best offensive outburst, the Lady Scots cruised to a 17-2 victory over Carrollton Newman Smith in a game abbreviated by the mercy rule.

Over the weekend, earned two wins and two ties at the Kaitlin Seidel Memorial Tournament in Richardson. The Lady Scots (4-6-3, 1-0) claimed an 8-6 win over Rowlett and an 11-6 win over host Richardson Pearce. They tied Garland and Mesquite, and suffered a 24-1 loss to Caddo Mills in their final game.

Next up, HP will travel to face Conrad on Friday and Bryan Adams on March 10 before taking a week off for spring break.

