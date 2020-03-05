Paula Dobbs-Wiggins Wins Unanimous Re-election on Parkland Board

Dr. Paula Dobbs-Wiggins has been re-elected as chairwoman of Parkland Health & Hospital System Board of Managers, serving a two-year term.

Psychiatrist Dobbs-Wiggins was first named to the Board in 2013. She is a member of a number of professional organizations including the American Psychiatric Association, Texas Society of Psychiatric Physicians, Texas Medical Association, North Texas Society of Psychiatric Physicians, Dallas County Medical Society, Black Psychiatrist Association, C.V. Roman Medical Society, and NAMI/Dallas.

Children’s Health registered nurse Jesse Vallejo, who was first named to the board in 2015, will serve as vice chair. He has previously worked at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, Baylor University Medical Center, and Medical City Dallas Hospital. Attorney Robert D. Martinez, who was first appointed in 2016 and chaired the Governance Compliance & Ethics Committee, will serve as secretary. Martinez has previously worked at the U.S. Department of Justice and chaired the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce board.