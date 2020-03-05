Scots Face Challenges in Early Tourneys

Even if it results in some early-season lumps, Highland Park is gaining valuable experience against some of the top teams in the state.

The Scots emerged with a 1-4 record at a season-opening tournament in Prosper last weekend. And they’ll face more challenges this week at another event at various Collin County venues.

HP opened the season with a 7-2 loss to Coppell in which Patrick Turner hit a home run and Sterling Sutcliffe contributed a pair of hits. The Scots also lost to McKinney Boyd, Prosper, and Frisco Wakeland. Their lone win came in a 20-2 thrashing of Cedar Park Vista Ridge.

The Scots will return to Prosper on Thursday to face Frisco Centennial and Waco Midway. They will head to McKinney on Friday for contests against Denison and McKinney, and then will meet Rockwall-Heath in Prosper on Saturday.

HP’s home opener will come next week, when the Scots play Keller on March 12 in the annual Scotland Yard Classic.