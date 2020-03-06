Lady Scots Host Annual Tracy Wills Meet

Highland Park will honor the legacy of one of its own at the annual Tracy Wills Invitational on Saturday at Germany Park.

The track meet will attract girls teams from throughout the Dallas area. It is named for Wills, a former standout runner at HP who died of pneumonia at age 15 in March 1995.

The festivities will include a fun run for girls in elementary school at 10 a.m. Athletes in grades K-3 will run 800 meters (or two laps around the track), while those in grades 4-6 will run four laps, or 1,600 meters.

Field events and the 3,200-meter run will take place in the morning. Running finals will get under way about 12:30 p.m., after a ceremony recognizing HP seniors.

Last weekend, the Lady Scots placed sixth in the team standings at the Coppell Relays, as Claire Cochran earned a silver medal in the long jump and bronze in the 100 hurdles. She also contributed to a runner-up finish in the 4×200 relay.