Luxury Resale Boutique Clothes Circuit Gets Updated

Luxury consignment store Clothes Circuit recently got some new life in the form of renovations to the building and a new website with the option for e-commerce.

The 36-year-old business, at 6105 Sherry Lane in Preston Center, offers pre-owned items from brands like Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Isabel Marant, Veronica Beard, Rag and Bone, Lululemon, and more. The shop is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. For additional information, please visit www.clothescircuit.com.

The recent in-store renovations feature a more modern, bright color palette, a more open layout with a new jewelry counter, updated dressing rooms, and new checkout counters.

“Our expanded consignment space and updated consignor options allow us to accept more of the clothing and accessories that our customers seek and look to shop for now. We accept all seasons, all year, which has allowed us to curate an unparalleled selection of popular brands, including one-of-a-kind gems, which make us a true treasure chest to shop,” Clothes Circuit owner Shannon Jud said.

The renovated consignment space allows Clothes Circuit to take more products, consign all-seasons, and store off-season merchandise.