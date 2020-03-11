Ursuline Closes Due to COVID-19 Exposure

Ursuline Academy announced this morning that it would shut down Wednesday as a precautionary measure after a report of potential exposure to the coronavirus.

“We have been informed this morning that a member of our extended school community is presumed positive for COVID-19,” a notice on the school’s website said. “Out of an abundance of caution, Ursuline Academy will be closed today and the school will undergo a thorough cleaning. We will provide you with an update on school closing as soon as information becomes available.”

St. Rita Catholic School has also closed for the day after possible exposure.

It is unclear whether the exposure came from separate cases of coronavirus, or from one of the two cases reported by Dallas County Health and Human Services Tuesday.

Dallas ISD said that it will take next week’s spring break to thoroughly disinfect all campuses.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Dallas ISD will be working with two approved vendors to deep clean and disinfect all campuses and other district facilities during spring break,” the district said. Both Dallas ISD and Highland Park ISD have drafted letters to parents regarding steps they are taking to reduce exposure as well.

