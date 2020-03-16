Get Schooled About the Lumen’s Upcoming Rebrand

News of the Lumen’s upcoming rebranding as the Graduate Dallas hotel amused at least a few of People Newspapers’ social media followers.

“The Graduate… Where old women go to prey on young men. Great name,” joked one Facebook poster in an allusion to the 1967 movie starring Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft.

Nevertheless, the company behind the new name promises the new design will have the longstanding hotel at 6101 Hillcrest Avenue exuding sophistication with appropriate nods to the SMU Mustangs.

Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners acquired the Lumen Hotel in 2019. Their Graduate Hotels collection consists of 22 hotels in the U.S. in university-anchored cities.

The four-story building, originally built in 1963, features a mid-century design but will undergo a renovation that will touch all guestrooms, common areas, meeting and event spaces, as well as the lobby.

The hotel will continue to operate independently as the Lumen while undergoing renovations. The new design is expected to feature natural textures in the lobby and common spaces, antique accents, and nods to notable SMU alumni and Dallas luminaries.

Work should begin around May and continue through the summer with the debut of the Graduate Dallas coming likely in the fall.

The hotel will offer 95 guestrooms, a communal lobby, the Poindexter Coffee shop, a new restaurant and bar, a rooftop lounge, and an upgraded pool courtyard.

Senior vice president of acquisitions for AJ Capital Partners Tim Ryan said, “This storied property is uniquely positioned to serve the SMU campus community, Park Cities, and greater Dallas for generations to come.”