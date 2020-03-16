So You Think Your Event Might Be Canceled

Suffice to say, that after Dallas County, the city of Dallas, and both Highland Park and University Park have put restrictions on gatherings, that event you likely were planning to attend, or that spring break outing with the kids, is probably not going to happen.

We’ll have more in the coming days about how you can support the arts and other venues during this COVID-19/social distancing period, but in the meantime, you should probably bookmark this running list being compiled by Matt Goodman at our sister publication, D Magazine.