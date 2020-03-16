Five More Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Cases, Dallas County Says

Dallas County health officials reported five more presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus on March 16, bringing the county total to 19 presumptive positive cases reported.

All five cases are self-isolating and are not in any area hospital, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported. Three are from Dallas, one is a Farmers Branch resident, and one lives out-of-state. Four cases are related to domestic out-of-state travel, and one is a possible case of local community spread, officials say.

The five cases include one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 60s, and one man in his 70s, according to the county.

“Significantly, there’s another likely case of community spread among the five cases we are reporting today,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “I am in consultation with the mayors of the cities in Dallas County and our state and federal partners.”

Both Jenkins and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson indicated that there will likely be additional preventative guidance coming soon.

“We will be announcing additional measures to keep you safe soon,” Jenkins said Monday.

“We are aware of the new CDC guidance, and we are discussing further restrictions on community gatherings and considering other measures,” Johnson tweeted Sunday night, adding that the public should expect another announcement Monday.

“Until then, please practice social distancing.”

For more of our coverage on the coronavirus, click here.