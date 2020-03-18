Dallas County Reports 11 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total To 39

Dallas County March 18 reported 11 more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 39 presumptive positive cases in the county.

County officials say the 11 new cases include a teenager, 20-something-year-old woman, a man and woman in their 30s, a 40-something-year-old man, three men and two women in their 50s, and a 70-something-year-old man. Three patients are reportedly close contacts of another confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

One is related to domestic out-of-state travel, two are related to international travel, and five indicate community spread, officials say. Those five are residents of Dallas and Mesquite, but may have acquired the virus in other cities, they say.

The county says three patients are hospitalized with one in a critical care unit, and eight are self-isolating at home.

Seven are Dallas residents, one is a Coppell resident, one is an Irving resident, one is a Mesquite resident, and one is a Richardson resident.

County officials won’t release more information, citing privacy concerns, but the Dallas ISD student whose diagnosis was announced yesterday is included in the new count.

“We will get through this, North Texas, by following the science and exercising personal responsibility. You should limit unnecessary trips beyond work and necessities like food and medical care. Every interaction in this outbreak carries some risk of spread. This doesn’t mean you can’t go for walks or runs outside; however, you should maintain six feet social distancing,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

The new Dallas County cases come the day after Tarrant County Public Health officials confirmed that a senior adult who died on Sunday, March 15, tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say this person was a resident of the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington.