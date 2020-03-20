TACA Talks Art In the Time of COVID-19, And Where To Find It

With a statewide order that limits gatherings to 10 people or fewer, heading to a gallery or taking in a show is not going to happen any time soon.

And most arts organizations in the city had closed even prior to the city, county, and state mandates that made it imperative.

But in a series of letters, The Arts Community Alliance – or TACA – executive director Terry Loftis sought to address the restrictions, and then later to provide a guide to where to find local art.

“TACA shares the concerns of our arts and culture community during our public health crisis and the recent city of Dallas bans on larger public gatherings,” Loftis wrote on March 13. “The new restrictions will undoubtedly affect numerous arts organizations in our city. The delicate balance between protecting public health, while ensuring economic stability and the mission of arts organizations is a challenge we face together.”

Loftis said TACA would be developing plans to provide support to arts organizations during the pandemic as well.

On Tuesday, the organization provided a brief guide of some new ways arts patrons (and burgeoning arts patrons who suddenly find themselves at home a lot more) could take in music and dance.

Among the suggestions is a livestream recital from the Dallas Opera’s Lucas Meachem and pianist Irina Meachem, the world premiere video of 19th Amendment from February 15, by Avant Chamber Ballet, and the American Baroque Opera Company performing Giovanni Battista Pergolesi’s La Serva Padrona, as seen below.

You can see all of TACA’s suggestions here.