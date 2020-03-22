Dallas Parks and Rec Launches Rec@Home

Are you bored yet?

Now that schools, playgrounds, malls, movie theaters and pretty much everything else that one might do for amusement is shut down while everyone practices social distancing, the city of Dallas has come up with a few ways to entertain and engage at some in-home, together-but-apart, recreation.

Dallas Park and Recreation Department launched Rec@Home, a weekly video series that highlights fitness for families and senior adults and children’s easy-to-make crafts and snacks. The public can view the videos on the department’s website DallasParks.org and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using DallasParkRec.

Written, filmed, edited and produced in-house by park and recreation employees, the Rec@Home videos – five- to 10-minutes long – give easy step-by-step instruction and demonstrations in low-impact step exercise, Zumba™, chair workouts for senior adults, high-energy boot camp fitness, crafts for kids, and healthy snacks preparation.

“At a time when families are spending more time together, activities for children and parents are critical to their well-being and ability to manage the challenges resulting from this pandemic,” said John D. Jenkins, Dallas Park and Recreation interim director. “With our recreational facilities closed, residents can still stay energetic with Rec@Home’s easy-to-follow videos that show them the types of recreation suitable for indoor enjoyment.”

From the onset of the global health crisis, park employees began brainstorming ways they would encourage residents to remain committed to their established fitness routines and healthy lifestyles practices in the event of mandatory city facility closings that would include Dallas’ 43 recreation centers.

“This is a difficult time for all and Dallas Park and Recreation is focused on finding ways to stay connected and engaged with our participants. We’re particularly focused on connecting with our senior population,” said Crystal R. Ross, assistant director for the department’s Recreation Services Division. “We know that seniors utilize our facilities and programs for more than health and wellness programs; many come to our facilities for purely for socialization.”

“It’s imperative that seniors have an opportunity to interact with others, social isolation can be tough. We’ll continue to think of innovative ways to remain connected through our temporary closure,” said Ross.