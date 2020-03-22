HPISD Closes Sport Courts

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Highland Park ISD announced March 22 that the district’s sport courts are closed to the public.

The announcement comes after new restrictions announced by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins requesting people maintain at least 6 feet of space from others while using shared outdoor spaces like parks or trails and closing other businesses that provide services that can’t be provided while maintaining six feet of distance, including nail and hair salons, spas, and more.

The district noted the city of University Park and the town of Highland Park closed their basketball courts as well.

“There are now nearly 100 cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County,” HPISD Superintendent Tom Trigg said. “We recognize that these restrictions are inconvenient, but we all need to do our part to prevent further community spread of this deadly disease.”

The city, town, and school district also closed playgrounds to the public.

