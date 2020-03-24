GALLERY: Aging Mind Foundation Hosts 6th Gala

Aging Mind Foundation, a nonprofit organization that raises money to fund scientific, medical research that is focused on finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia hosted their 6th annual gala on Feb. 29 at the upscale Joule Hotel.

This year’s event, co-chaired by board members John Clutts and Jo Marie Lilly, was the most successful to date, raising $842,350. The event honored long-time Highland Park residents, Cookie and Dan Owen, who were both in attendance. Dan and Cookie have been married over 40 years and during Dan’s remarks he said, they have chosen to handle Cookie’s diagnosis the way they have all things in life, “by looking for the joyful moments in every day and by living with a sense of hope and gratitude.”

Lynda and Chris Ludeman served as the honorary chairs for the event. Lynda serves on the Aging Mind Foundation executive committee. Chris is Global President of Capital Markets for CBRE, the world’s leading commercial real estate services firm.

Over 200 guests in attendance enjoyed what gala co-chair, John Clutts, coined as a “progressive night throughout the Joule Hotel.” The evening began on the “Mind Lift”, the Joule’s private glass elevator, which transported guests to the beginning of a thoughtfully curated evening. Live music serenaded supporters at a “Heady Cocktail Reception” in the Fortnight Ballroom.