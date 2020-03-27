Dallas Summer Musicals, Carter BloodCare Hold Drive Friday

Health management has become a priority for every industry in the country – companies that once manufactured non-essential consumer products have redirected their focus to producing resources such as masks, personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and more. However, one essential resource that no company can manufacture is blood. Blood must come from volunteer donors in our community.

Blood supplies have become low, but Carter Bloodcare and Dallas Summer Musicals have joined forces for a one-day blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Music Hall at Fair Park.

“The Music Hall at Fair Park is typically a venue that houses fictional heroes. Tomorrow, we’ll house real-life heroes,” said Kenneth T. Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals. “Dallas Summer Musicals is grateful for the opportunity to support Carter BloodCare during these uncertain times by hosting this essential blood drive.”

While much of the world is on hold, the need for blood products is ongoing. Carter BloodCare is asking our healthy community members to step up for those who currently can’t, and #BraveTheMoment by giving blood.

Carter BloodCare said its safe donation experience ensures social distancing, extra sanitizing, and proper prescreening procedures. In addition to these procedures, Carter BloodCare’s routine health screening includes asking if a donor is feeling well and healthy. If you have any symptoms of illness, including cold or flu, you should not give blood. Blood donors are also screened for temperature, pulse rate, blood pressure, and hemoglobin.

Blood donors should enter the Fair Park through GATE 5 located at the intersection of Robert B Cullum Boulevard and Grand Avenue. Free parking is available outside of the Music Hall. The Music Hall at Fair Park allows for the recommended social distancing between donor beds and in waiting areas.

Appointments are strongly encouraged to help manage the flow and avoid crowding. Walk-in appointments will be accepted, but extra precautions will be put in place. Donors without a scheduled appointment will check-in upon arrival and be directed to a designated waiting area until space is available.

Donors should make an appointment by texting 800-366-2834.

Complete your questionnaire before arriving the same day of your appointment using Carter BloodCare's QuickScreen: https://qs.carterbloodcare.org/HOME/INDEX

Carter BloodCare staff will greet you at the Music Hall at Fair Park campus and escort you thoroughly and promptly through the donation process.

This is a county and state-approved medical appointment allowing participants to leave their shelter-in-place location to donate blood at community blood drives.

For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call or text 800-366-2834, or visit carterbloodcare.org.