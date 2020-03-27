DIY Croissants? Mais Oui!

One of our favorite little treat shops is offering an easy way for People in Place to enjoy “homemade” cookies, croissants and scones any time, day or night.

Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie’s Freezer-to-Oven Collection now includes cookie and scone sets and new croissant flavors to stock your freezer and give you something to look forward to preparing and eating when you get a little stir crazy.

Like many restaurants, Chef Andrea Meyer and her team have had to pivot from their original business model to help drive revenue during this unprecedented time. Bisous is also selling silicone baking mats (which you really must have to be a successful baker, two for $10).

I popped in to the shop this afternoon and grabbed some croissants, butter and chocolate, which turned out buttery, flaky and almost as good as Andrea’s own. Check out People Newspaper’s Instagram story for the before, during and after pics.

Flavors and prices available are below.

Croissants (sets of four)

Original Butter Croissants $13

Chocolate Croissants $13.50

Ham & Cheese Croissants $14

Almond Croissants $15

Chocolate Almond Croissants $15

Cookies (sets of six for $12.50)

Chocolate Walnut, Oatmeal Raisin, Double Chocolate Chip, Caramel Toffee

Scones (sets of four for $12.50)

Vanilla Bean, Bacon Cheddar, Blueberry, Citrus Currant

Bisous’ new store hours are Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie is located in West Village at 3700 McKinney Avenue, Suite #150. For more information and to place an order, visit www.bisous-bisous.com or call 214-613-3570.