Oventure Announces Online Shopping Initiative

Oventure, the Dallas-based hands-free accessory line, has announced a new program supporting over 3,000 Oventure retailers nationally to help offset the negative effect of store closures due to COVID-19.

In keeping with their “Give That Girl a Hand” motto, Oventure is encouraging customers to buy their products online, specifying their local Oventure retailer at checkout.

After the program ends on Friday, April 10, retailers will profit from these purchases as if they had been made in-store.

