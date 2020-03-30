House of the Month: 5214 Livingston Avenue

Long, low and luxe: This is how a Midcentury home can be rethought for today. Uniquely updated by top firm SHM Architects, it now boasts flowing spaces, a chef’s kitchen with top-tier appliances and a posh master suite with a vaulted-ceiling bedroom and a serene spa bath.

The stunning contemporary home brims with a streamlined Spanish flair. Meticulously updated in 2018, it features three bedrooms in all, three full baths and a half bath. The living and dining areas flow to create an open, light space, while the living room, study and den each offer a fireplace and overlook the backyard.

The al fresco luxuries are many, including a heated outdoor living area, a cooking area with a Lynx grill and a sparkling lagoon-style pool — just the thing for those warm-weather days and nights.