Highland Park Village Brands Give Back
Two brands in the Highland Park Village have come up with ways to give back to local charities and restaurants amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
MARKET is having a shop for a cause campaign on its newly-launched website.
As part of the campaign, the store says 10% of customers’ total purchase will be donated to The Family Place/the North Texas Food Bank.
In addition, the store says customers will receive 10% of their total purchase in the form of a gift card to Fachini, Sprezza, Carbones, Nonna, or XOXO Dining Room by using the following codes at checkout.
- EAT LOCAL-CARBONE’S DALLAS
- EAT LOCAL-FACHINI DALLAS
- EAT LOCAL-SPREZZA DALLAS
- EAT LOCAL-NONNA DALLAS
- Eat LOCAL-XOXO DALLAS
The gift card promotion runs from now until April 12. Gift cards will reportedly ship with online purchases.
Boot brand Miron Crosby is hosting a boot design competition to give back to the North Texas Food Bank.
The brand is asking people to submit designs for the next Mini Crosby children’s boot and is taking entries from March 25 until 11:59 p.m. CST April 15.
To submit designs, people are asked to complete an entry form, make a $10 donation to enter (entry donations are given to the North Texas Food Bank). After those are submitted, contestants will receive a submission form and blank boot design paper dolls via email.
To submit the finished design, email a photo or scan to popups@mironcrosby.com, submit to @mironcrosby on Instagram via direct message, or mail a physical submission to Miron Crosby, 25 Highland Park Village, Box 175, Dallas, TX 75205. Note: physical mail must be postmarked by Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
The winner will be announced April 24 on Instagram. The winning design will go into production and into the collection for sale.
The brand says a percentage of sales from the finished product will benefit the North Texas Food Bank. The winning participant will also be able to name the boot design and receive a free pair.
People are asked to share their creations on social media using the hashtag #MironCrosbyCommunity.