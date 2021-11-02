Park Cities House of the Month: 4301 Potomac Avenue

Find remodeled Highland Park perfection, one block from Highland Park Village and Bradfield Elementary School. This simply stunning transitional Mediterranean home offers elevator access to both floors, an open floor plan, professionally designed spaces, and recent updates. Downstairs is a gracious entry with a stairway to the second floor, formal living and dining rooms, a wet bar with a chilled wine refrigerator, and an open-floor remodeled kitchen next to the living area that features French doors to the patio, outdoor kitchen, pool, and turfed yard. The downstairs level also includes a full guest suite and a study with built-ins. The primary suite includes a covered balcony, a sitting area, and gorgeous dual baths and closets. Upstairs are three additional bedroom suites, a game room, and a dry bar.









